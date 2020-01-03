Dr. Walter J. Watkins "Jerry"

HAMMOND, IN -

Dr. Walter J. Watkins "Jerry" age 72 of Hammond, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Hammond.

Survivors: one brother, Donald (Brenda) Miller of Olive Branch, MS; two nieces, Samantha and Brianna Miller both of Olive Branch, MS; great nephew, Brian Lively of Memphis, TN; one uncle, Arthur (Dorothy) Watkins of Gary; special friend and caregiver, Maxine Simmons of Hammond; special cousin, Daria Harris of Montgomery, AL, and a host of special cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Avenue, Hammond. Rev. Herman Polk, Sr., officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill Street, Hammond from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hammond Civic Center from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Dr. Watkins was past Superintendent Of Schools for the School City of Hammond.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Watkins family during their time of loss.