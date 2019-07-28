Walter John Fischer Jr.

MUNSTER, IN - Walter John Fischer Jr. passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 in Munster, IN at 11:00p.m. with his wife at his side. He was the husband of Barbara Nell (Davis) Fischer. They were married June 16, 1945 and shared 74 years of marriage together.

He was born in Hammond, IN March 25, 1923 and was the son of Walter John Sr. and Margaret Lauer Fischer. He attended Whiting High School and graduated in 1942. He served in the United States Marine Corps as Sargent First Division WJ Fischer from 1943 to 1949 and was deployed to the pacific island of Peleliu of the island nation of Palau. Walter was employed at Union Carbide for 41 years and retired in 1989. He was a member of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Dyer, Indiana, and enjoyed tinkering with cars, and spending hours tending to his vegetable garden.

He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara; children: Walter James (Cathy) Fischer; Joan Marie Fischer; David William (Linda) Fischer; Grandchildren: Lisa (Jim) Norman; Erin (Rob) Marshall; Caitlin (Brad) Brutout; Chelcei (Ryan) Butler; Dylan (Emily) Fischer; Rayven Fischer; and Great grandchildren: Kayla and Emily Norman, Alexander, Lucas, and Eloise Marshall, Quinn and Fiona Brutout, and Knox Butler. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother George and infant son George William.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com.