Walter (Bob) Kirleis

VALPARAISO, IN - Walter (Bob) Kirleis, 93, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. Bob was born in Calumet City on July 15, 1927 and grew up in Hammond.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Augusta Kirleis; siblings: Gustave, Martha, Elizabeth, Anna; and nephew, Dennis Kirleis. Bob lost his wife, Doris, who was the love of his life, three years ago. Bob is survived by nieces and nephews: Arnold Kirleis of FL, Ken Kirleis and wife Kathy, Randy Kirleis and wife Karen, Mariann DeArmitt Wood and husband Ken of AZ, Diann DeArmitt Bucher and husband Dennis of NC, Paul DeArmitt and wife Julie of IL, Barbara DeArmitt Chisholm and husband Ron of Virginia, Michael Nicholas and wife Priscilla of AZ.

Bob retired from Inland Steel after 30 years in the accounting department. He enjoyed being an assistant scout leader at Liberty School. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting as a younger man. Bob was a proud veteran who served in the Navy in WWII and the Korean War.

A visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.