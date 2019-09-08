Walter L. Bednarz

LANSING, IL - Walter L. Bednarz age 93, of Lansing formerly of Hegewisch passed away on September 1, 2019. Walter was a retired Chicago Firefighter serving on Trucks #61 and #97 after 32 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Army WWII and devoted member of the American Legion Post 369 of East Chicago, IN. Beloved son of late John and Anna Bednarz, loving husband of late Lois Bednarz, loving brother of Ann Fitz, late Valeria Kotlarz, late Mathew Bednarz, late Bernice Torreano, late Frank Bednarz and late Joseph Bednarz, dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the SADOWSKI FUNERAL HOME of Hegewisch 13300 S Houston Ave Chicago, IL 60633 (773-646-1666). Prayers from Chapel at 12 p.m. for a 12:30 p.m. Funeral Mass at St Columba Church of Hegewisch. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Walter will be dearly missed by family and friends.