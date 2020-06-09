Walter L. Cassoday
Walter L. Cassoday

GRIFFITH, IN - Walter L. Cassoday age 77, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Cassoday; children, Tammy (William Vines) Cassoday, Paula (Mark) Vecchi and Walter (Jamie Kubina) Cassoday; grandchildren, Hilary, Andrew, Joshua, Gabriella, Kaitlyn, Courtney, James, Maygen, Marcus, Maranda and Mya; great grandchildren, Kamden and Leo; brothers, Ronald (Peggy) Cassoday, Allen (Billie) Cassoday and Dennis (Janice) Cassoday; cherished nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by sister, Sandra Eup; brothers, Wayne and Terry Cassoday and grandson, Noah Vecchi. Walter was born March 17, 1943 in Hammond, IN to the late Winfield and Mary Cassoday and attended Calumet High School. He was a Boilermaker Local 374 for 20 years before opening his own family business, Pro-Weld LLC in Griffith, IN. Aside from being a "WORK-A-HOLIC", he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends boating, snowmobiling and loved his 1933 Plymouth Coupe.

Walter was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with son-in-law, Mark Vecchi officiating.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday from 3:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.

Walter will be laid to rest privately by the family at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.




Published in The Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
JUN
11
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
