GREENUP -- Walter Lewis Gabel, 93, of Greenup, IL passed at home on July 22, 2019.Private family services will be held. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup is assisting the family.Walter was born on October 8, 1925 in Robinson, IL to Harold and Irma (Green) Gabel. He married Phyllis Button on June 2, 1945. Surviving is his wife of 74 years; four children Sheryl (Raymond) Shook, Carol Miller, Mark Gabel and Bob Gabel; one sister Luberta (Stan) Kiser of Champaign; ten grandchildren Brian Cox, Troy Cox, Amy Owens, Brandon Miller, Kelly Landrus, Ashley Gabel, Josie Gabel, Silas Gabel, Kennedy Sharp and Kodie Martin; 24 great grandchildren Jayce, Trenton, Aliyah, Camden, Zoe, Darby, Hadley, Jackson, Reed, Jude, Charlotte, Riley, Chloe, Brady, Maggie, Korbin, Kyla, Coen, Emmitt, Scotlynn, Hawkins, Swayze, Haven and Sage. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Roger Miller. Walter was a farmer and a union laborer. He enjoyed his family and was totally devoted to the love of his life, Phyllis. He possessed an admirable work ethic and was a conscientious farmer and dedicated employee, Walter enjoyed IH tractors, Ford vehicles and country music. He was a 40 plus year member of the Laborers Local 159 in Decatur, IL."It's hard to turn the page when you know someone won't be in the next chapter…" Thomas WilderMemorials can be made to Sarah Bush Peace Meal 694 Castle Dr. Charleston, IL 61920.