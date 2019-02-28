Walter "Moon" Maretich

DeMOTTE, IN - Walter "Moon" Maretich 92 of DeMotte passed away on February 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born on September 19, 1926 in Gary, IN to the late Joseph (Theresa Horvatich) Maretich. Walter served in the United States Army. He was married to Gloria Persello who precedes him. Walter worked for the Gary Parks Department as a Park Supervisor. He was a member of the Croation Club of Gary and the American Legion, he enjoyed model trains, and model railroading, baseball, playing fast pitch softball, working outside in his yard, listening to Croation music, he was an avid Reds and Notre Dame fan, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Gloria; siblings: Joe, John, Rudy, Mark, George, and Mary Ann.

Survived by children: Michael (Judy), Tina, Dina (Kevin Sr.) Rademacher; grandchildren: Amy, Mikey, Kevin Jr., Katie, Matthew, Jessica, Jasmine; great grandchildren: Abby, Cody, Grady, Vinny, Anthony, Kevin III, and Leia.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church 334 15th Street DeMotte, IN 46310, a memorial mass will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM in the church, with Father Dennis Faker officiating, as per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen. Walter will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

