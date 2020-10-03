Walter Syjut

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Walter Syjut, age 99, of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

He is survived by his three children: Ken (Anne) Syjut, Cheryl (Jim) Barbauld, and Ron (Debbie) Syjut; Grandchildren: Raeanne (Jason) Cerny, Kendra (Rob) Copeland, Ryan (Audra) Barbauld, Brian Syjut, Robb (late Janna) Barbauld, Kristi (Dave) Godfrey; eight great-grandchildren: Tyler and Brennah Cerny, Lily and Benjamin Copeland, Stella Syjut, Addison and Evelyn Barbauld, and Noah Godfrey; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by wife: Wanda; granddaughter: Jennifer Syjut; Parents: Andrew and Anna Syjut; two sisters: Helen (Matt) Luckiewicz and Rose (Iggy) Wszolek; and brother: Hank (Linda) Syjut.

Walter was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1939. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Walter was a World War II Army veteran and was a Tech 3 Medic. He was a painter for Local 460 for Wisner Decorating and American Decorating for over 40 years, doing commercial and residential painting.

Walter was a big Sox fan but enjoyed watching all sports, especially following his grandchildren in playing their sports. He enjoyed gardening into his 90s.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church (801 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville) at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. James Meade officiating. There will be one half-hour of visitation prior to service. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Please remember, due to current state measures, masks MUST be worn while attending his visitation and services. Please practice safe social distancing and please bring a mask.

