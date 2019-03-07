Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Woyna.

Walter P. Woyna

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Walter P. Woyna, age 94 of Merrillville, died peacefully at home on March 4, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1924 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He married his childhood sweetheart, Victoria after serving in the Canadian Army during WW II. For 22 years, he worked as a stationary engineer for U.S. Steel, the Chicago Housing Authority and Ford Motor Company. Walter's family knew him as a kind, and mild-mannered father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He devoted his life to Jehovah for over 60 years, spending several decades as an elder. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Victoria; son, Allan; his eight brothers and sisters. Walter will be lovingly remembered by his son, Bruce and wife Monica Swire; daughter Brenda Simcik and husband David; daughter, Marnie Stamper; daughter-in-law, Maureen Woyna; son, Mark Woyna and wife Eda Lam; son, Al and wife Jennifer; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral talk at 1:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com