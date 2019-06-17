Wanda A. (Gwazda) Onesko

Service Information
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
3934 Elm St
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-0938
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
3934 Elm St
East Chicago, IN 46312
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Croatian Church
4754 Carey St.
East Chicago, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Croatian Church
4754 Carey St.
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Wanda A. Onesko (nee Gwazda)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Wanda A. Onesko (nee Gwazda), age 95, of East Chicago, IN, passed away June 14, 2019. Loving mother of: Michelle T. (Peter) Wiethe, Gregory F. (Loria), Michael J. (Stewart Cewe) and Raymond P. (Bernadette) Onesko; son-in-law, Richard (late Marianne) Sznerch; grandchildren: Jason (Lisa) and Geoffrey George, Brian, Aaron and Nicole Onesko; great grandchildren: Helena and Ruby George; sister-in-law, Janet Gwazda; many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. Preceded in passing by husband, Michael G. Onesko in 2006; loving daughter, Marianne Onesko Sznerch; siblings: Helen Zbierski, Florence, Ted and Walter Gwazda and parents, Frank and Anastasia Gwazda.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey St., East Chicago, IN, with Msgr. Rev. John Siekierski, officiating. At Rest, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be held Wednesday at 4:00-8:00 PM at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN and also on Thursday morning at the Church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass.

Wanda will be remembered by all who knew and loved her, for her strength, charisma, quick wit and her willingness to help others. Messages of remembrance and condolences at www.oleskapastrickfh.com


Published in The Times on June 17, 2019
