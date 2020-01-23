Wanda "Looney G" Bass

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Wanda Bass "Looney G" Bass age 40 of East Chicago, passed away January 19, 2020 in Chicago, IL. She was born January 5,1980 to Judy Brunty and Eddie Bass.

She is survived by her loving daughter LaShanna Black, grandson Da'Brontae Black, Significant other Ronald Hall, Son In Law Nathan Hall, Mother Judy Brunty, Father Eddie Bass, Beloved one and only Sister Kathy Sevier, Brothers Dantes Brunty, Ernest Brunty, Michael Brunty and Edward Bass. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunties, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday January 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday January 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. All services at Witnessing C.O.G.I.C., 3834 Hemlock, East Chicago, IN. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN. Services Entrusted To POWELL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME.