Wanda G. Mattingly (nee Domagalski)

HAMMOND, IN - Wanda G. Mattingly (nee Domagalski) age 72, of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Survived by her loving children, Sarah Mattingly and Ryan (Whitney Gutierrez) Mattingly and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond E. Mattingly; son, Arthur Chick; sister, Mary Zalewski; and brother, Valentine George Domagalski.

Wanda was born in Liverpool, England. She was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School class of 1966. She worked as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell. Wanda loved music, especially The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin. She was a loving and devoted mother and wife and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be to American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/ or the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org. A memorial luncheon will take place at a later date. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuenralhome.com