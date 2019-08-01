Wanda J. Frakes (nee Mullins)

LANSING, IL - Wanda J. Frakes (nee Mullins), age 82 of Lansing, IL/formerly of Vincennes, IN, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Danny (Kathy) Frakes, Bruce (Mary) Frakes, Janet (Stephen) Lester and Mark Frakes. Loving grandmother of Alexandra (Vaso) Michels, Kathryn Frakes, Stephanie Lester, Kayli Ekdahl, and Thomas (Jessica) Martin; great grandmother of Madalyn Martin, Olivia Martin and Mya Martin. Cherished sister of Bonnie (late William) Miley, Kathy Kennedy, Keith (Judy) Mullins and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Frakes, parents Charles and Mildred Mullins and a loving brother and sister.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Wanda will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Cornerstone Church, 3440 178th Street, Lansing, IL with Rev. Michael Eberly officiating. Wanda will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN.

Wanda was a faithful woman, church was very important to her. She loved and enjoyed writing beautiful poems and enjoyed taking and collecting pictures. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com