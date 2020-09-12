1/
Wanda Jean Prince
Wanda Jean Prince

CROWN POINT, IN - Wanda Jean Prince, age 74, of Crown Point, passed away September 10, 2020. She was born in Pocahontas, VA. Jean was a loving mother, Mimi, friend, and cat lover. She attended Horace Mann High School, class of 1964.

Jean was preceded in death by her father, James Harvey Thompson and mother, Eldred "Maxine" (nee Dalton) Henson. She is survived by her daughters: Vicki (Dave Wood) Czazasty, Peggy (Mark) Adkins; granddaughter, Allison "Allie" Czazasty, brother, Jim (Bonnie) Thomspon; sister, Sandra (Bob) Gosse; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Dana Starke (Madison Price), Rae Maric, Sonya Hardison, Patricia Davis, Maribel Sida; her cat, Dusty.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point IN. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Due to COVID-19 face makes are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feline Community Network, (www.paypal.me/kibblekitchen).

www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
