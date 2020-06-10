Wanda L. (Osha) Paceley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda L. Paceley (nee Osha)

PORTAGE, IN - Wanda L. Paceley(nee Osha), age 86, a lifelong resident of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 09, 2020.

She was a loving mother who leaves behind three daughters: Mae Paceley, Connie (Ron) Metz, Faye Pierce; two sons: Charles Paceley and Dennis Paceley; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill; three sons: Wayne, Billy and David; her parents and 12 siblings.

Wanda loved many things, including church as her faith was important to her. She also loved traveling and the Chicago Bulls, but mostly being with her family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage, IN) on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at PRUZIN BOTHERS CHAPEL with Andre Joseph officiating. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
1-219-763-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved