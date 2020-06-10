Wanda L. Paceley (nee Osha)

PORTAGE, IN - Wanda L. Paceley(nee Osha), age 86, a lifelong resident of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 09, 2020.

She was a loving mother who leaves behind three daughters: Mae Paceley, Connie (Ron) Metz, Faye Pierce; two sons: Charles Paceley and Dennis Paceley; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill; three sons: Wayne, Billy and David; her parents and 12 siblings.

Wanda loved many things, including church as her faith was important to her. She also loved traveling and the Chicago Bulls, but mostly being with her family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage, IN) on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at PRUZIN BOTHERS CHAPEL with Andre Joseph officiating. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.