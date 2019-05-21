Wanda Mary Rogowski

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Wanda Mary Rogowski age 84 a resident of Towne Center in Merrillville, IN passed away peacefully on May 14,2019, in La Grange , IL, Wanda was born to Joseph and Tekla Kowal on September 29,1934 in East Chicago, IN. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1952 and worked as a legal secretary before marrying Joseph Rogowski on October 27, 1956. They lived in Griffith, IN and together raised seven children. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN.

Wanda is survived by six children Linda Rogowski, of St. Petersburg, FL, Joseph Rogowski of Schererville, IN, Susan Rogowski of Missouri City, TX, Michael Rogowski of Destin, FL, Tom (Amy) Rogowski of Hinsdale. IL, John (Meghan) Rogowski of Norcross, GA, 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, preceded in death by her husband Joseph, son Andrew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday May 24, 2019; 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church Rev. Theodore Mens officiating, burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM (service time) at the church.

A luncheon will follow at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville, IN.

KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, HIGHLAND, IN entrusted with arrangements. www.kuiperfh.com