Wanda Mary Rogowski (1934 - 2019)
  • "With deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Wanda..."
  • "My condolences for your loss. May the memorable remembrance..."
  • "So sorry for your loss"
    - Jalonni
  • "My heartfelt condolences for your loss. May the love and..."
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. May you find strength..."
    - Michelle
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-923-7800
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Wanda Mary Rogowski

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Wanda Mary Rogowski age 84 a resident of Towne Center in Merrillville, IN passed away peacefully on May 14,2019, in La Grange , IL, Wanda was born to Joseph and Tekla Kowal on September 29,1934 in East Chicago, IN. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1952 and worked as a legal secretary before marrying Joseph Rogowski on October 27, 1956. They lived in Griffith, IN and together raised seven children. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN.

Wanda is survived by six children Linda Rogowski, of St. Petersburg, FL, Joseph Rogowski of Schererville, IN, Susan Rogowski of Missouri City, TX, Michael Rogowski of Destin, FL, Tom (Amy) Rogowski of Hinsdale. IL, John (Meghan) Rogowski of Norcross, GA, 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, preceded in death by her husband Joseph, son Andrew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday May 24, 2019; 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church Rev. Theodore Mens officiating, burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM (service time) at the church.

A luncheon will follow at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville, IN.

KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, HIGHLAND, IN entrusted with arrangements. www.kuiperfh.com


Published in The Times on May 21, 2019
Highland, IN   (219) 923-7800
