Wanda S. Fox

KOUTS, IN - Wanda S. Fox, 67, formerly of Kouts, passed away peacefully at home in Elfrida, AZ on January 30, 2020. Her loving husband of 48 years, Dennis Fox, also of Kouts, was at her side. Wanda was born March 2, 1952 at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso to Wilbur and Marjorie Lippert. She graduated from Kouts High School as Valedictorian, in 1970. Wanda and Denny married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts on January 30, 1972.

Academically, Wanda earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Vocational Home Economics Education from Purdue University in 1973. She continued her education at Purdue University earning her Masters in Vocational Education emphasis in Home Economics in 1983; and her Ph.D. in Curriculum Development and Theory emphasis in Multicultural Education in 1991. Wanda began her career at Purdue as a Visiting Assistant Professor 1991-92, to Assistant Professor 1992-98, to Associate Professor in the Department of Curriculum & Instruction in 1998 and she retired in 2013. She co-authored two books; and had published works in numerous professional journals and book chapters in her field. She mentored many Vocation Education student teachers throughout Indiana; as well as being a presenter at numerous national organizations such as the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Wanda is survived by Denny, her husband and three daughters, Heather (Chris) Corbin, Melissa (Reuben) Bible, and Sriyani Coghill and eight grandchildren, Wesley, Robyn, Ethan, Nathaniel, Wyatt, Kenna, Lucas and Landon; three sisters, Marcia (Ken) Zegar, Edna (Joe) Ostafinski, and Nila (Gary) Blatecky; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and Lippert and Fox relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rita and other loved ones.

Wanda knew her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was ready to go home to heaven. All thoughts and prayers are appreciated by her family.