Wanda Yancey

CROWN POINT, IN - Wanda Yancey, age 97, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 at home with her daughter Patricia at her side.

Wanda was born to the late Perry and Ruth Hamilton, November 13, 1921 in Herrin, IL. She married the late Richard Yancey in 1948 and they were together for 64 years. Wanda graduated from Herrin High School in 1939 and she retired from Ameritech in 1986. She was a past Worthy Matron in the local chapter of Eastern Star as well as past Grand Esther at the state level in Indiana. She was a Sunday school teacher at Gary Methodist Church and an assistant helper of special needs children after she retired. Wanda was a fierce protector of her children as they grew up, and a sympathetic listener when you had a problem. She was an excellent seamstress and great cook of southern foods. Her fried chicken and milk gravy were second to none and her divinity and fudge at Christmas were absolutely delectable.

Wanda is survived by five children: James (Gayle) Yancey of Hillsboro, OR, Patricia Yancey of Crown Point, Richard (Carolyn) Yancey of Prescott Valley, AZ, Kevin (Gloria) Yancey of Avon, IN and Meghan (James) Maxwell of Naperville, IL. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; and close friend and adopted daughter of 39 years, Tracy Biggs. She is predeceased by her daughter, Virginia Sullivan; brother, Lawrence Hamilton; sisters: Juanita Zach and Wilma Dusch; and great grandson, Garrett Carpenter.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 15, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE with Pastor Tony Suitor officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

View and/or sign Wanda's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.