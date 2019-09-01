Wannetta "Ness" Diamond

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
2301 Roosevelt St.
Gary, IN
Obituary
Wannetta "Ness" Diamond

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Wannetta "Ness" Diamond age 64 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Hammond.

Survivors: husband, Carel "Skip" Diamond, Sr.; two daughters, Dawn Diamond and Raina Diamond; one son, Carel Diamond, Jr; stepson, Carl (Donna) Diamond; six grandchildren; four sisters, Loretta (Ray Sr.) Grant, Melissa (Earnest) Boyd, Tracy Williams, Helen (Keith) Brooks; six sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by granddaughter, Naomi Johnson; parents, Robert S. and Beatrice Bickerstaff, Sr.; brother, Robert S. Bickerstaff, Jr; sister, Rita D. Bickerstaff; nephews, Robert S. Bickerstaff, III and Ray Douglas Grant, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 2301 Roosevelt St., Gary, Rev. Antwon Brown, pastor; Rev. Gregg Frazier, officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Liberty Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Wannetta was a 1973 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Diamond and Bickerstaff families during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on Sept. 1, 2019
