Warner "Red" Anderson

GRIFFITH, IN - Warner "Red" Anderson, 82, of Griffith, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Nadine (Matt) Jabkowski; two sons: Warner (Kathy) Anderson, Jr., and Thomas (Tammy) Anderson; brother, Walter (Bev) Anderson, Jr.; sisters: Bette (Jim) Vargo, and L'Nora (Duane) Sanders; sister-in-law, Midge Anderson; nine adoring grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Warner was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine (nee Lockhart) Anderson; brother, Jimmie Anderson; parents, Walter, Sr., and L'Nora (nee Warner) Anderson; daughter, Mary Ann Thompson, and son-in-law, John Thompson II.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (1 block south of Ridge Road), Highland, Indiana 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 AM at the funeral home, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Interment, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, Indiana.

Red retired from Inland Steel Company after 38 years as a pipefitter, where he was known to many as "Packy." He also worked for many years at Baroevich (Ridgeway) Service Station and Towing in Griffith. Red was a lifetime Griffith resident who never met a person he couldn't talk to.

