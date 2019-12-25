Warren E. Lewis "Spanky"

PORTAGE, IN - Warren E. Lewis "Spanky" age 71 of Portage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, December 23, 2019.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 34 years, Therese "Tessie" Lewis (nee Carr); two children: Dawn (Phillip) Lewis and Kevin (Valeree) Lewis; three grandchildren: Cody, Cory, and Megan Lewis; two brothers: Rex (Bonnie) Lewis and Harold (Debbie) O'Rourke; three sisters: Janet (late Roy) Wilkerson, Kay (Don) Wilson, Frances (Wayne) Gilbert; two sisters-in-law: Rose Olivarri and Eileen Carr; and his brother-in-law Hugh Carr. Preceded in death by parents Rex E. Lewis and Mildred O'Rourke, and his step-father Harold O'Rourke.

Warren was a graduate of Edison High School, Class of 1966. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. Warren served his community as a police officer in Lake Station and in Portage for over 30 years before retiring. He was a faithful member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, where he served as an usher, Eucharistic Minister, choir member, and was involved with the Knights of Columbus #9114 until he became ill. Warren dedicated his life to volunteering and he was involved with numerous organizations such as the Portage Exchange Club, Meals on Wheels, and the VFW Post #9323, which gave back to the community he cared for so much. He loved to golf, travel, fish, and spend time with his wife, family, and friends. Warren handled his final illnesses with great dignity.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage) on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00–7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church (2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage) with Rev. Jerry Schweitzer officiating. At rest Calvary Cemetery, Portage. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church School Endowment Fund.

