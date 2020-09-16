Warren Mark Kovich

MUNSTER, IN - Warren Mark Kovich passed through the earth veil on a warm Monday afternoon of September 7, 2020. He was greeted on the other side by guitar greats, Jimi Hendrix, Duane Allman, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Tom Petty, BB King, Robert Johnson, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Lowell George and Muddy Waters. Warren was handed a 1964 Gibson ES-335 and asked to join a jam session for an afternoon concert (in his honor of course). In attendance for this heavenly event was his beloved father, Michael J. Kovich; beloved grand-mother, Emelia Mueller Economou; favorite aunts and uncles; childhood friends, Jerry (Bear) Eggers, Ronnie Moskovsky, Chris Klyczek, Chris Watson and dear friend Jack (John C. Vanek); along with an assortment of life time furry pets. All were over joyed to see him again!

Warren entered this world on July 4, 1960. His birthdate is a typology of his life as he lived everyday as if it were a firecracker celebration. It is no wonder that he received his pyro technician license and along with his best friend Randy Moskovsky (Johnny Rockets), did famous firework shows across NW Indiana and the Chicago area for many cities' Fourth of July celebrations.

Warren was a life-long Munster resident. He graduated from Munster High School in 1978. In 1989, Warren received his paralegal Associate Degree from Eastern Florida State University. He used this degree with great zeal, helping anyone who needed his law acumen as he knew the law quite well.

Left behind on the earth plane to celebrate his unique life is the woman who loved him unconditionally for 60 years, mother, "Super K" Pauline Kovich of Munster; his favorite older sister, Paula Kovich Miller her husband and favorite brother in law, Michael Bachicha of Placitas NM; niece and husband, Sierra Miller Morrell and husband Corey Morrell; and his endeared grand-nephew, Cedar all of Port Orchard, WA; favorite older brother, Greg Kovich and his favorite sister in law, Brenda; and his two nieces, Jana Kovich and her husband Brett Schroeder of Chicago, IL and Alyssa Kovich of Denver, CO. Warren was extremely proud of his three nieces and their accomplishments with their lives; last but not least is his most favorite younger sister and partner in many life adventures, Sara Kovich, and her fiance', Henry Laninga of Crown Point, IN. Warren and Sara's bond is eternal as children they formed the famous "Pinky & Jinky" club along with the "Big Dumb Band" which carried them to their latest adventure-battling a nefarious criminal named pancreatic cancer. This criminal has plagued Sara and Warren for several years. Even though Warren lost his life to this cruel adversary, Sara is ensuring that this villain will be behind bars soon. As his fashion consultant, Sara always made sure that Warren was dressed impeccably and that he had a commanding presence when he would enter into a room.

Also left behind is Warren's "cat-son" Jake-who knows where everything is buried and his soul mate, Candace Klingbei, since 1993-they have had quite an on again off again relationship that would make a great Hallmark movie!

Warren was loved by more people than could ever be mentioned by name and the loss of his human spirit is felt by all who called him friend. Several friends who deserve shout outs are Warren's beloved boss, Sylvia Cocco-Steele (Kilroy's Bar, Dixie Kitchen Restaurant), Jimmy "bag of donuts" Rowley, Mike (Parker) McCue, Emery Dacker, Paulie Phipps, David Thornberry, John Gyure, Kerry Mott, Donny, Pam (Eggebrecht) Armagast and Bill (Yeti) Callis to name just a few.

So many others deserve to be mentioned and we apologize for the numerous omissions. In fact, it seemed like everyone was Warren's friend. This was evidenced by times when he would walk into a local area coffee shop. People would flock to his infectious personality as if he was the mayor of a small town.

Celebration of Warren's life will be held at KISH FUNEAL HOME on Sunday, September 20, 2020 Visitation 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with Memorial Services beginning at 3:00 pm. *Face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected!* Also, a celebration of life bash will be held in July 2021 details are TBD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Humane Indiana ((formerly Human Society of Munster), Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or Munster Parks and Recreation – Living Memorial Tree Program. www.kishfuneralhome.net