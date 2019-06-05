Warren R. Trager

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Warren R. Trager, 98, of West Lafayette, formerly of Hobart passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. He was born September 22, 1920, in Hobart, to the late George H. and Ella V. (Dahl) Trager.

Warren graduated from Hobart High School and was a veteran of the Army serving in North Africa and Italy in WWII. On June 18, 1949, he married Shirley Ready in Merrillville and she preceded him in death on July 28, 2018. Warren worked for Glen Park Lumber Company in Gary from 1951 until retiring in 1985. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lafayette and long time member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart.Warren enjoyed making stained glass windows and carpentry.

Surviving are his daughter Pamela (Bob) Deutsch of West Lafayette and granddaughter Ashley (Cameron) Cermin. Also surviving nephews Evan, Kent and Larry Johnson and their children.Warren was preceded in death by his brother Norman G. Trager and a sister Bernice E. Johnson.

Graveside service will be 12:00 p.m. (Eastern) 11:00 am (Central) on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

