Sgt. Warren Reiter

HAMMOND, IN - Sgt. Warren Reiter peacefully departed on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Hospice of The Calumet, William J. Riley Memorial Residence accompanied by his loving family.

Warren was a dedicated police officer for the City of Gary for 40 years; retired in 2007. He was a "loving, devoted, and committed" husband and father to his children and grandchildren.

Surviving, and forever cherishing his life and memory, are: his best friend and loving wife, Frances (the love of his life), two sons, two daughters, seven grandchildren, a host of family and friends, and his loyal canine companion, Cindy.

Preceded in death are his mother, father and brother whom he joins in peace and eternal rest.

A funeral service in remembrance of Warren will take place on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME located at 606 East 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Warren's memory to the Hospice of the Calumet Area. You may also contribute gifts online at: www.hospicecalumet.org. www.GeisenFuneralHomes.com