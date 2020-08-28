Warren "Sarge" Reiter

Warren "Sarge" Reiter Lovingly Remembered, On Your First Anniversary With The Lord In Heaven.

In this one year after your death, there has not been a single day that I didn't miss you. From the first day without you, I've never been the same and nothing can fill the emptiness in my heart. I can't touch you anymore, can't hear you, can't see you, but you will always be alive in my soul and memory.

Even in the world after this world, and in the life after this life, I will come and I will find you and we will meet again.

You would often tell me: "For so many reasons, in so many ways, with all of my heart, for the rest of my life, ever more deeply, completely, sincerely ... I Love You, I Love You, I Love You." I now echo these loving words to you.

Forever your Friend, your Partner, your Wife – "Love of your Life" - Frances - May God give you peace.