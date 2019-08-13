Warren Strang Hoover

VALPARAISO, IN - Warren Strang Hoover, 66, of Valparaiso, passed away on August, 11, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1952, in Kittaning, PA, to Robert and Dorothy (Davis) Hoover who both preceded him in death. On November 8, 1980, in Valparaiso, he married Kathi Schroeder. Warren worked at U.S. Steel as a shop electrician before he retired. He enjoyed spending his time gardening and was a member of the Gary Masonic Lodge #677 and the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of South Bend.

He is survived by his wife and son Robert Hoover of Valparaiso. He is also survived by Sue Purcell, who was like a sister to Warren.

Private services for Warren will be held. Memorial donations would be greatly appreciated to the V.N.A.To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.