Wayne C. Elliott

VALPARAISO, IN - Wayne C. Elliott, 83 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Arlene (Lee) Elliott. Loving father of Susan (Mark) Freeman, and Chad Elliott; cherished grandfather of Jane (Brian) Coslet, Max Elliott, Amber Avery, Margaret (Christian) Beezhold, and Richard Freeman; great-grandchildren: Linden and Elliott Smalley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Helen Elliott, and brother, Gordon Elliott.

Wayne was an instrument repairman who graduated from Valpo Tech and then worked at U.S. Steel in Gary for over 25 years before retiring and going to work for Johnson Yokogowa for 11 years.

Wayne was an avid bicyclist and member of the Calumet Crank Club. He spent time riding his bike all over the state of Indiana, and taking it along on many vacations to Alabama. Wayne spent many enjoyable hours each week socializing with his friends at The Franklin House and Duffy's. Wayne and Lee were jazz fans and attended many concerts all over the Midwest. Everyone will miss his open heart and easy going manner.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral will begin Thursday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valparaiso Parks Department.