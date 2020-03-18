Wayne D. Shafer

Wayne D. Shafer

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WAYNE D. SHAFER

10/11/1937 - 3/18/2010. It's been 10 years since we went our own ways when God took you from me after we had been married for 51 years. I didn't fully realize the tremendous loss it would be for me to go on without you. Your life was not easy from the time you were a little child to when you were diagnosed with cancer at the time you passed. May you rest in peace with our Lord now. I miss you, your family misses you. I love you, your family loves you.
Published in The Times on Mar. 18, 2020
