HAMMOND, IN - Wayne "Mooch" Davis, age 64 of Hammond, passed away on June 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents- Thomas and Dora Davis; brothers, Donald, William, James, Andrew, and Terry Davis; sisters, Mary Suarez, Linda Pakatis; nephews, Angel Alvarez, Barry Hammond, Jr. Mooch is survived by his siblings, Robert (Flossie) Davis, Jennie DiNovo, Roger Davis, Margie (Anjum) Zia, Kenneth (Judy) Davis, many loving nieces and nephews and special niece Candice.

A memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com