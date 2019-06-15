Wayne "Mooch" Davis (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
  • "May the Father of tender mercies be with you. "
    - L. Washington
  • "To The Family of Mr. Wayne Davis accept my sincere..."
  • "Grief can be so hard, but your special memories can help..."
  • "My prayers along with my sincere condolences go out to the..."
    - Bryson Rice
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Wayne "Mooch" Davis

HAMMOND, IN - Wayne "Mooch" Davis, age 64 of Hammond, passed away on June 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents- Thomas and Dora Davis; brothers, Donald, William, James, Andrew, and Terry Davis; sisters, Mary Suarez, Linda Pakatis; nephews, Angel Alvarez, Barry Hammond, Jr. Mooch is survived by his siblings, Robert (Flossie) Davis, Jennie DiNovo, Roger Davis, Margie (Anjum) Zia, Kenneth (Judy) Davis, many loving nieces and nephews and special niece Candice.

A memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019
