Wayne E. Mattox

WANATAH, IN - Wayne E. Mattox, 72, of Wanatah passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Lawrence Mattox and Angelin Miller who survives. Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from PACTIV in Wanatah and Berry Plastics in Illinois. Wayne was devoted to his daughters, sons-in-law, and granddaughters. Wayne was a proud member of American Legion Post #403 in Wanatah. He enjoyed his antique tractors, classic western movies, horses, fishing, and keeping things simple.

Survivors include his two favorite daughters, Laura (Joel) Zipay of Wanatah and Karen (Cory) Hentgen of Fort Wayne, granddaughters: Katherine Zipay Gass and her husband Brian, Anna Zipay, Naomi Zipay, Hannah Hentgen and Leah Hentgen, siblings: Kenny (Margaret) Mattox of Westville, Steve (Linda) Mattox of Wanatah, Janet Mattox of Wisconsin and Linda (Peter) Miehle of Valparaiso, the mother of his daughters, Sharon L. Mattox, two special nieces Theresa and Chris, and many other loving family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alfred Mattox.

A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 15496 S. 900 W., Wanatah with Rev. Joel S. Zipay officiating and burial to follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.