Wayne E. Sherrick

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Wayne E. Sherrick, age 95, of Schererville, passed away on October 5, 2019. He is survived by his niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine (nee Seaman), brother Victor and sister Gladys.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, IN. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

Mr. Sherrick was born in Elida, OH on January 14, 1924 to Otto and Theo Sherrick who precede him in death. He worked several jobs in his lifetime, working for Lima Westinghouse, traveled for two years in sales work, a dealer in hay and straw, trucking, and custom farming work. He also worked at Simmons in Munster, IN and retired from Christenson Chevy in Highland. He was a past member of the Grange Lions Club, member of St. Michael Church, Holy Name and Blue Army. Donations to St. Michael Church would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com