Wayne L. Erwin

HOBART, IN - Wayne L. Erwin, age 70, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the VNA Hospice in Valparaiso. Wayne was born on August 10, 1948 in Gary, IN to the late Russell and Helen (nee Merrill) Erwin. Wayne retired as a Business Planner from US Steel; he was a 1966 Hobart High School graduate and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle and friend.

Wayne is survived by his brother, Harold (Candy) Erwin of Valparaiso; sister, Patricia (Rick Sr.) Fahey of Hobart; four nephews, Richard (Jessica) Fahey Jr., Kevin Fahey, Russell Erwin and Andrew Erwin; two nieces, Annette (Michael) Coulombe and Heather (Kevin) Ogawa. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Sandra Kay Erwin.

Funeral service for Wayne will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 with Pastor Bob Burton officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. For information (219) 942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhome.com.