GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wayne W. Miller, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1937, in Kouts, IN, to the late Fred and Ethelyn (Tesmer) Miller.

Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He married Janice (Gulczynski) Miller on January 7, 1961.

Wayne worked as a railroad conductor and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 2000.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 0161 and The Moose Lodge #248.

Survivors include his two daughters, Tricia Grossnickle and Laura Miller; brother, Don (Charlotte) Miller; grandchildren, Corey (Jacquelyn), Cameron and Kayla Grossnickle; and great-grandson, Maverick Grossnickle. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Miller; and sister Marlene Skinner.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. CDT until time of a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 507 S. Rose Ave., Kouts, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods, 8214 Pfeiffer Farms Dr SW, Byron Center, MI 49315.

