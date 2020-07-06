1/
Wendell "Jay" Bellamy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wendell "Jay" Bellamy

CROWN POINT, IN - Wendell "Jay" Bellamy, age 86, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born June 3, 1934 in Fordsville, KY, and was a resident of Crown Point, IN for 17 years. Wendell is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sylvia, son Jeffrey (Elaine) Jelenski, grandchildren Dana and Ryan Jelenski, sister Dorothy Sabo, sister-in-law Doris Bellamy, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Janey Bellamy and several brothers and sisters.

Wendell retired from Inland Steel with 41 years of service.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Funeral services will be private and burial will be at St John/St Joseph Cemetery in Hammond.

Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in His name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-4824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved