Wendell "Jay" Bellamy

CROWN POINT, IN - Wendell "Jay" Bellamy, age 86, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born June 3, 1934 in Fordsville, KY, and was a resident of Crown Point, IN for 17 years. Wendell is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sylvia, son Jeffrey (Elaine) Jelenski, grandchildren Dana and Ryan Jelenski, sister Dorothy Sabo, sister-in-law Doris Bellamy, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Janey Bellamy and several brothers and sisters.

Wendell retired from Inland Steel with 41 years of service.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Funeral services will be private and burial will be at St John/St Joseph Cemetery in Hammond.

Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in His name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com