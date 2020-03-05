Wesley H. Helsten

Obituary
Wesley H. Helsten

VILLA PARK, IL - Wesley H. Helsten, age 76, of Villa Park, IL passed away March 1, 2020. Loving husband of Barbara nee Korba; loving father of Ann (Eric) Ford and Wesley T. (Annie); loving grandfather of Kerstin, Kaitlyn, Hunter, and Landen; brother of Ernest W.

Visitation Thursday, March 5 from 3:00-8:00 PM at BRUST VILLA PARK FUNERAL HOME, 305 S. Princeton Ave., Villa Park, IL. Funeral Service Friday, March 6 at 10:00 AM. Interment Private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for information.
Published in The Times on Mar. 5, 2020
