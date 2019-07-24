SHELBYVILLE -- Wesley J. "Wes" Watson, 49, of Shelbyville, IL passed away as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Shelby County, IL.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1431 State Hwy 128, Shelbyville, IL with Father Don Wolford officiating. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, 308 E North 6th St, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Memorials may be made in Wesley's name for the Shelbyville Rams Athletics, 1001 W. North 6th St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family. Wes was born on July 21, 1970, in Eldorado, IL, the son of James and Alice (Bloemer) Watson. He and Jamie Gordon were united in holy matrimony on August 3, 1996. Wes was an electrician with IBEW Local 146 in Decatur, IL. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with family playing cards and attending his kids sporting events. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Shelbyville, IL. Wes is survived by his wife, Jamie Watson of Shelbyville, IL; children: Claudia, Cade and Chloe Watson all of Shelbyville, IL; sisters: Kristina M. "Tina" (David) Timmer of Moline, IL and Paula M. (Trent) Schmid of Teutopolis, IL; nieces and nephews: Alyssa and Evan Timmer, Jordan Williams and Julia Schmid; two great nieces: Brylee and Kylee; grandparents-in-law, Jim and Norma Tipsword of Beecher City, IL; brother-in-law, Blane (Carolee) Gordon of Staunton, IL; godparents: Bob and Doris Deters and several aunts and uncles.He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; mother and father-in-law and great nephew, Kaden. Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Wesley's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.