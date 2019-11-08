Wesley L. Gass

CALUMET CITY, IL - Wesley L. Gass, age 79, of Calumet City, IL passed away November 3, 2019. he is survived by his loving wife Loretta (nee Kwiatkowski); beloved children: Mark (Beth), Scott (Ashley) and Danette (Richard) Rezutka; grandchildren: Chad, Maggie, Cory, Megan, Jodi, Julie and Wesley; great-grandchildren: Molly and Eleanor; sister Rose; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, November 9, 2019 with a Memorial Gathering from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409.For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.