Wesley L. Gass

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley L. Gass.
Service Information
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL
60409
(708)-862-4480
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL 60409
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wesley L. Gass

CALUMET CITY, IL - Wesley L. Gass, age 79, of Calumet City, IL passed away November 3, 2019. he is survived by his loving wife Loretta (nee Kwiatkowski); beloved children: Mark (Beth), Scott (Ashley) and Danette (Richard) Rezutka; grandchildren: Chad, Maggie, Cory, Megan, Jodi, Julie and Wesley; great-grandchildren: Molly and Eleanor; sister Rose; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, November 9, 2019 with a Memorial Gathering from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409.For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Times on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.