Wilfrido Miranda

LEWIS CENTER, OH - Wilfrido Miranda, the most loving husband, son, and brother, passed away at the young age of 35 at his home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Wilfrido was born on April 3, 1984 in Ciudad Hidalgo, Michoacan, Mexico to Jacinto and Austreberta. He grew up in Chicago, IL and moved to Columbus, OH in 2011 where he practiced web development for Arcadis. On June 6, 2011, he married Megan Marie Hochstedler, and never looked back.

He is survived by his parents Austreberta and Jacinto Miranda, siblings Eleazar (Dulce) Miranda, Eloy Miranda, and Sandra Miranda, nieces Abigail and Ava Mae Miranda.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Father Charles Mosley at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville), private cremation will follow. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon.

Wilfrido had a passion for figuring out how things work, especially computers and video games. There was no puzzle he couldn't crack, save his own depression. He created beautiful, intricate origami figures, cooked amazing dishes from scratch, was an avid woodworker, l33t gamer, and an unstoppable programmer. He was incredibly clever and could sell ice to an eskimo. He cared deeply about those who loved him, and wished them only the best happiness.

