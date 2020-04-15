Willard G. "Bill" Ashley, Jr.

HUDSON LAKE, IN - Willard G. Ashley, Jr. "Bill" age 72, passed away on April 12, 2020 at Hamilton Grove Nursing Home, New Carlisle, IN after long battle of cancer and dementia.

Born December 23, 1947 in Gary, IN to the late Willard and June Ashley. After graduation Bill joined the US Army serving his Country in Vietnam from 1967-1969.

Upon his return on October 18, 1969, he married his wife of 50 years Donna York and together they had two children. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Donna, daughter Jennifer (Dr. Jeff) Huyvaert, his three wonderful grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr., Avery and Pressley (silly Papa will always love you!); sisters Leslie (Joe), Susan (the late Brian), Sharon (Joe), Barbara (Tom) and brother Robert. Many aunts, cousins, nephews, great nephews, nieces and great nieces and many good friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his son Willard III, father Gordon Sr., mother June; father-in-law Asa, mother-in-law Marie; brothers-in-law Brian, Paul, Larry and Asa; sister-in-law Carolyn; nephews Tracy, Phillip and Joey; and his constant companion "Bailey" - if you couldn't find Bill, just call Bailey and she would take you to him.

Bill became a member of Midwest Operating Engineers Local 150 in October 1973 and retired in June 2008. He was a member of the American legion post 297 New Carlisle, IN. Bill loved fishing and driving his pontoon boat around Hudson Lake.

Due to the Pandemic, private services will be Thursday, April 16, 2020. Military Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery - Crown Point.

A Special Thanks to the Staff of Hamilton Grove for the care you have given Bill for the past three years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. www.burnsfuneral.com