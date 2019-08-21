William A. Engelien

GARY, IN - William A. Engelien, age 76, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He is survived by his siblings: Wendell (Julie) Engelien, Gayle (Robert) Papenfuss, Lynell Sibich, Gregory (Vickie) Engelien and Louellyn "Dee" (Rick) Eason; survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and dearest neighbors.

Preceded in death by his parents: Leland and Genevieve Engelien; sister, Cheryl Littlefield and brother-in-law, Ned Sibich.

William was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School. He was employed with Buy Low Foods for many years. William enjoyed photography in his younger years and traveling with his sisters. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN). Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. For information please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com