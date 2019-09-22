William A. Ksiazek

WHITING, IN - William A. Ksiazek, 76 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his residence. He was the beloved husband for 52 years of the late Sharon A. (Sinal) Ksiazek who passed away July 19, 2019; dearest brother-in-law of Joette (Richard) Butkus and John (Lynn) Sinal; cherished uncle of Shelly (Jared) D'Amico, Shannon (Joseph) DiCiolla, Sara (Ryan) Parsons, Mike (Shelley) Sinal, Jeanine Sinal and Nicky Sinal; many grand nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Doris Ksiazek.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:00am to time of services.

Bill Ksiazek was born on June 28, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois and was a longtime resident of Whiting. He was a graduate of Bremen High School, Class of 1961 and had attended Purdue University. Bill was a US Army Veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council, 1696. He was a retiree of the Amoco Oil (BP) Whiting Refinery with over 30 years of service and enjoyed tinkering around his home. Devoted to his family, Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400