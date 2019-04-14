William A. "Bird" Markovich

HAMMOND, IN - William A. "Bird" Markovich, 90, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving daughters, Doreen (Kevin) Ciba, and Linda (late Jeff) Carney and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Dolores; his son, William D., and his daughter Karen Smith.

Friends are invited to visit with the family at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN 46311. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at the church; Father Charles Niblick, officiating. Interment will be private.

William retired from Inland Steel, and was a member of the 25-Year Club.

