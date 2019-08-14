William Aaron Biddinger

William Aaron Biddinger, 97, of Valparaiso, most recently of Portage, went to be with his beloved Savior on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born January 10, 1922 in Rochester, IN, to Err and Estelle (Walters) Biddinger. Bill was a graduate of Richland Center High School, Manchester College and obtained his Master's Degree in Elementary Guidance Counseling from Ball State University. Bill was a veteran of WWII and served in the U.S Army Air Corps in Burma in which his battalion built the Burma Road. After his honorable discharge, Bill was a farmer in the Akron-Rochester area and later became an elementary school teacher at Riddle Elementary School in Rochester. In 1967 Bill moved to Michigan City where he worked as a Guidance Counselor at Barker Jr. High for 19 years. Wherever life led him, Bill was always an active member of a church family. Most recently, Bill and Posie were regular attendees at Liberty Bible Church.

On August 20, 1946 Bill married Rosalie Marie Carpenter who preceded him in death on May 9, 2018. He is survived by his daughters: Catherine Biddinger of Lake Station, Margie Robertson of West Lafayette, Ginny Wheeler of Pennsylvania, grandchildren: Kari (David) Wheeler-Reed, David (Sue Pedrazzi) Wheeler, Wesley (April) Robertson; great grandchildren: William Robertson, Jayse Baugh & Annaliese Baugh; and sister, Willodean Hoesel. Bill was also preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Bernice Crabbs and Betty Rouch; and son-in-law Ed Robertson.

Bill's life was distinguished by a sense of humor, kindness and generosity, pragmatism, curiosity, and love for God and his fellow man. He was a leader through discernment, wisdom and humility.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 AM CST. Burial of ashes will take place for Posie and Bill at 1:00 PM CST on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Richland Center Cemetery, Rochester, IN.