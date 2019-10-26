William Ansley Rooney

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - William Ansley Rooney, age 87, joined his Lord and Savior on October 3, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, FL. Bill was born September 1, 1932, in East Chicago, IN, to John A. Rooney and Winifred C. Sexton. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army. He faithfully served as a Master Mason for 57 years as a member of Crete Lodge No. 763 of Illinois. Bill spent his life's work as a member of Ironworkers Local 395 in Indiana, retired as superintendent and moved to Florida from Dyer, IN. He was a pilot (with a commercial license), loved sky diving, boating and fishing. In his later years, Bill enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Alaska, England, Ireland, France, China and Greece.

As a loving father, he is survived by daughters, Linda (Tom) Hjertquist, Deborah S. Wilson and Sylvana (Dave) Gish; son William D. Rooney; step-sons Alex (Diane) Devine, "Willie" (Karla) Devine, Thomas Ruff, Dennis Ruff, and Jeffery Ruff; step-daughter Susan Ruff; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; As a wonderful big brother, he is survived by sister Mary Evelyn (Donald) Panassow; cousins, Malczewski, Prendergast, Codespoti, Dykstra, East, Saunders and Owen; nephews and nieces. Bill is preceded in death by his mother, father, son Jack E. Rooney and wives Dorothy Rooney, Loretta Rooney, and Billie Joy Gilbert.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tidewell Hospice House at www.tidewellhospice.org (direct to Port Charlotte Hospice House).