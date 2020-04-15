William B. "Bill" "Poppa" Novosel, Sr.

DYER, IN - William B. "Bill" "Poppa" Novosel Sr., age 82 of Dyer, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held for his immediate family and he was laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

It's the wishes of his family that you would please share your stories and memories of Bill with them. You may enter them under the Condolence Tab on our website or you may mail them to the funeral home (PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SVC: Attn Holly Meyers, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307) and they will be forwarded to his family. To pay tribute to Bill during this time, please do an act of kindness or make a donation to your local hospital, health care provider or first responders. Donations in his name may also be made to St. Jude Foundation or Ronald McDonald House.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view full online obituary.