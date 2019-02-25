Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Barden.

William "Bill" Barden

VALPARAISO, IN - William "Bill" Barden, age 87, of Valparaiso, IN went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Westville, IN on September 7, 1931 to Don and Kathryn (Mason) Barden.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra (nee Pearson) Barden of Valparaiso, IN; children: Steve (Brenda) Barden of Coleridge, NB, Mark (Chris) Barden of Westville, IN, Michael Barden of Elkhart, IN, Keith Barden of Phoenix, AZ, Donald (Kim) Barden of Michigan City, IN, Michael (Carol) Wilmath of Horn Lake, MS and Susie (Chuck) Lynch of Wheatfield, IN; grandchildren, Andy, Billy, Nathan, Cassandra, Kenneth, Jake, Alex, Emma, Chase, Cody, Reed, Jillian and Vince and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Barden; sisters, Eileen Layman and Iris Rhodehammel and grandchildren, Paul Barden and Brandon Wilmath.

Bill retired from The Levy Company as Superintendent of Mill Services. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Bill enjoyed boating and fishing and he loved get togethers and spending time with his family. He was an avid Cubs and Blackhawks fan and rarely missed a game.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Pastor Ben Ahlersmeyer will officiate. Burial to follow at Pinhook Cemetery in LaPorte, IN. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 6540 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Online condolences may be made to

www.ee-fh.com