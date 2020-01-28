William "Skip" Boyd Moore, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - William "Skip" Boyd Moore, Jr., age 58, of Crown Point, passed away on January 24, 2020. He was born in Cleveland OH to the parents of William Boyd Sr., Ethel Kate (Voyles) Moore. Skip participated in track and swimming in high school, was the state champion cross country runner. He enjoyed five years of Taekwondo and loved Nascar. He served six years in the National Guard. Skip was retired after 25 years at Illinois Laborers Union Local #5. He loved golfing and watching football with his brother, was loved by many and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Skip was preceded in death by his father William B. Moore, Sr; brother Darrell S. Moore.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda Moore, son William Hayden Moore; mother Ethel Kate Moore, sister Barbereen Moore Sexton, step-daughters Brandy Burman, Nicole Kane, step-grandson Keith Green; nieces Miranda (Johnno) O'Block, Brittani Moore; nephews Michael (Shyan Smith) Manes, Jarrett Moore.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com