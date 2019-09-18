William "Bill" C. Bohney, Jr.

DYER, IN - William "Bill" C. Bohney, Jr., age 65, was called home by the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Bill is survived by his loving family; siblings, Bonnie (Mark) Wells, David, Daniel (Jody), Gregory (late-Susan), Mary (Joe) DiCola and Timothy (Angel); nieces and nephews, Melissa, Kent, Ben, Alexis, Brandon, Michael, Joshua, Sarah, Steve, Kevin, Katelyn, Danielle, Sandra, and Tim Jr.; nine great nieces and nephew; special friend Rosalie Melton and many more dear friends. He was preceded in death by parents, William C. Sr. and Rosemary Bohney (nee Keilman).

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main and Kennedy) from 2 till 8 PM, with a 4:00 PM prayer service. A Funeral Mass Celebrating his life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Joliet St., Dyer, IN 46311 with Rev. Ted Mauch officiating. Bill will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Bill was a proud member of the ARC Bowling League in Highland, IN and the Knights of Columbus Council #8082. He was a big Chicago Cubs and Bears Fan and enjoyed fishing with his family.

Bill was a loving brother, uncle, Godfather and dear friend to many that will be deeply missed for his kind spirit and warm smile. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for his favorite organizations would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com