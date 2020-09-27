1/
LANSING, IL - William "Bill" Carmichael, age 78 of Lansing, Illinois, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving sons: Tony Carmichael, Thomas (Donna) Carmichael, and Joseph (Marcy) Carmichael. Loving grandfather of Richard, Megan, Kate, Jill and Adam and great grandfather of Aurora, Violet, William, Kaylee and Owen. Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Madeline (nee Rollins) Carmichael; parents, Robert and Mary (nee Leatherman) Carmichael; brother, Robert Carmichael; and sister, Judith Hurd.

Bill was the proud owner of L&W Manufacturing located in Lansing, IL for many years. He enjoyed camping, traveling, and photography. His true gift was building things and using his hands. If Bill imagined something in his mind, he always made it a reality. There was truly nothing Bill could not build. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with William's care.

Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
