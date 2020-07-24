1/1
William D. Longfellow
William D. Longfellow

CROWN POINT, IN - William D. Longfellow, age 87, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Vibra Hospital NWI.

William is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosemary Longfellow; children: Terry (Jana) Longfellow, Rob (Deborah) Longfellow, Pam (Bob) Hostinsky and Todd (fiance Carla) Longfellow; grandchildren: Jaime, Jody, Joy, Rob, Ryan, Kyle, Karina, Lauren, Erin and Miranda; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters: Yvonne (late Carroll) Muffett and LaVeda (Mike) Myers.

William was preceded in death by his parents: James and Helen Longfellow.

William was the owner of Sheet Metal Services. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf, photography and traveling.

Private Services for the family have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Visit William's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
July 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gregory and Rita Marchuk
Friend
July 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gregory and Rita Marchuk
Friend
July 23, 2020
Loved playing golf with Bill. It was a privilege. Condolences to Rob and all of your family.
John Michaels
Friend
